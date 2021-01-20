Norme applicative per la concessione della Medaglia Mauriziana al merito di dieci lustri di carriera militare. NUOVI AGGIORNAMENTI

Roma, 20 gen 2021 – Ecco chi puo’ richiedere il riconoscimento dell’Onorificenza della Medaglia Mauriziana al merito di dieci lustri di carriera militare. Sul portale di PERSOMIL sono stati pubblicati ieri 19/1/2021 gli elenchi aggiornati dei Comandi/Enti/Reparti e degli incarichi riconosciuti ai fini della maggiorazione degli anni utili necessari alla richiesta. La concessione viene attribuita dal Presidente della Repubblica o su sua delega.

I calcoli vengono fatti prendendo come base gli anni di servizio, il periodo operativo, l’incarico svolto nel tempo e le punizioni o sospensioni dal servizio. Se si ritiene di averne diritto si consiglia di rivolgersi all’Ufficio personale che detiene la direttiva e farsi fare i calcoli per l’eventuale inoltro della richiesta di concessione.

Gli ultimi elenchi aggiornati li trovi qui >>>

