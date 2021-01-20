Polizza Covid 19 per i familiari del personale della Guardia di Finanza in servizio

Roma, 20 gen 2021 – Riaperti i termini per la Polizza Unisalute per i familiari. Riceviamo dal Sindacato Autonomo dei Finanzieri e pubblichiamo la seguente nota informativa. La società “UniSalute S.p.A.” ha concesso la riapertura, fino al 18 febbraio 2021, del portale www.covidfamiliarifìnanza.it, attraverso il quale il personale del Corpo in servizio può aderire alla copertura assicurativa dal rischio COV1D-19 per il proprio nucleo familiare, secondo i termini stabiliti nell’apposita convenzione sottoscritta con il Fondo di Assistenza per i Finanzieri.
La copertura assicurativa ha effetto dalla data del pagamento del premio e scade, anche per i nuovi aderenti, alle ore 24.00 del 20 maggio 2021. Il serviziocontinua qui >>>
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.