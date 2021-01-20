Polizza Covid 19 per i familiari del personale della Guardia di Finanza in servizio

Roma, 20 gen 2021 – Riaperti i termini per la Polizza Unisalute per i familiari. Riceviamo dal Sindacato Autonomo dei Finanzieri e pubblichiamo la seguente nota informativa. La società “UniSalute S.p.A.” ha concesso la riapertura, fino al 18 febbraio 2021, del portale www.covidfamiliarifìnanza.it, attraverso il quale il personale del Corpo in servizio può aderire alla copertura assicurativa dal rischio COV1D-19 per il proprio nucleo familiare, secondo i termini stabiliti nell’apposita convenzione sottoscritta con il Fondo di Assistenza per i Finanzieri.

La copertura assicurativa ha effetto dalla data del pagamento del premio e scade, anche per i nuovi aderenti, alle ore 24.00 del 20 maggio 2021. Il servizio continua qui >>>

