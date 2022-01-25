CUSI DIFESA / Decreto Legislativo 21 dicembre 2021, n. 230 – Assegno unico e universale per i figli a carico (AUU).

Roma, 25 gen 2022 – Il CUSI ha reso nota l’ultima informativa del 25-1-2022 sull’assegno unico e universale per i figli a carico.

Di seguito trovi tutte le informazioni sul tema.

​Decreto Legislativo 21 dicembre 2021, n. 230 (file .pdf 527 Kb)

allegato 1_130 – Proroga scadenze assegno nucleo familiare V.3 (file .pdf 188 Kb)

allegato  2 – Scheda Informativa AUU bis (file .pdf 689 Kb)

annesso 1 – Tabella 1 (file .pdf 1566 Kb)

annesso 2 – Tabella A (file .pdf 1828 Kb)

annesso 3 – Tabella B (file .pdf 2507 Kb)

annesso 4 – Tabella C (file .pdf 1469 Kb)

annesso 5 – Tabella D (file .pdf 1465 Kb)

