GUERRA RUSSIA CONTRO UCRAINA / Dichiarazione congiunta su ulteriori misure economiche restrittive

First, we commit to ensuring that selected Russian banks are removed from the SWIFT messaging system. This will ensure that these banks are disconnected from the international financial system and harm their ability to operate globally.

Second, we commit to imposing restrictive measures that will prevent the Russian Central Bank from deploying its international reserves in ways that undermine the impact of our sanctions.

Third, we commit to acting against the people and entities who facilitate the war in Ukraine and the harmful activities of the Russian government. Specifically, we commit to taking measures to limit the sale of citizenship—so called golden passports—that let wealthy Russians connected to the Russian government become citizens of our countries and gain access to our financial systems.

Fourth, we commit to launching this coming week a transatlantic task force that will ensure the effective implementation of our financial sanctions by identifying and freezing the assets of sanctioned individuals and companies that exist within our jurisdictions. As a part of this effort we are committed to employing sanctions and other financial and enforcement measures on additional Russian officials and elites close to the Russian government, as well as their families, and their enablers to identify and freeze the assets they hold in our jurisdictions. We will also engage other governments and work to detect and disrupt the movement of ill-gotten gains, and to deny these individuals the ability to hide their assets in jurisdictions across the world.

Finally, we will step up our coordination against disinformation and other forms of hybrid warfare.

We stand with the Ukrainian people in this dark hour. Even beyond the measures we are announcing today, we are prepared to take further measures to hold Russia to account for its attack on Ukraine.

TESTO TRADOTTO IN AUTOMATICO DALL’INGLESE ALL’ITALIANO.



Noi, i leader della Commissione Europea, Francia, Germania, Italia, Regno Unito, Canada e Stati Uniti condanniamo la guerra di scelta di Putin e gli attacchi alla nazione sovrana e al popolo ucraino. Siamo con il governo ucraino e il popolo ucraino nei loro sforzi eroici per resistere all’invasione della Russia. La guerra della Russia rappresenta un assalto alle regole e alle norme internazionali fondamentali che hanno prevalso dalla seconda guerra mondiale, che ci impegniamo a difendere. Risponderemo alla Russia e ci assicureremo collettivamente che questa guerra sia un fallimento strategico per Putin.

La scorsa settimana, insieme ai nostri sforzi diplomatici e al lavoro collettivo per difendere i nostri confini e assistere il governo e il popolo ucraino nella loro lotta, noi, così come i nostri altri alleati e partner in tutto il mondo, abbiamo imposto misure severe alle principali istituzioni russe e banche e sugli artefici di questa guerra, compreso il presidente russo Vladimir Putin.

Mentre le forze russe scatenano il loro assalto a Kiev e ad altre città ucraine, siamo determinati a continuare a imporre costi alla Russia che isoleranno ulteriormente la Russia dal sistema finanziario internazionale e dalle nostre economie. Attueremo queste misure nei prossimi giorni.

Nello specifico, ci impegniamo ad adottare le seguenti misure:

Innanzitutto, ci impegniamo a garantire che le banche russe selezionate vengano rimosse dal sistema di messaggistica SWIFT. Ciò garantirà che queste banche siano disconnesse dal sistema finanziario internazionale e danneggino la loro capacità di operare a livello globale.

In secondo luogo, ci impegniamo a imporre misure restrittive che impediscano alla Banca centrale russa di dispiegare le sue riserve internazionali in modi che minano l’impatto delle nostre sanzioni.

Terzo, ci impegniamo ad agire contro le persone e le entità che facilitano la guerra in Ucraina e le attività dannose del governo russo. In particolare, ci impegniamo ad adottare misure per limitare la vendita della cittadinanza, i cosiddetti passaporti d’oro, che consentono ai ricchi russi collegati al governo russo di diventare cittadini dei nostri paesi e di accedere ai nostri sistemi finanziari.

In quarto luogo, ci impegniamo a lanciare la prossima settimana una task force transatlantica che garantirà l’effettiva attuazione delle nostre sanzioni finanziarie identificando e congelando i beni delle persone e delle società sanzionate che esistono all’interno delle nostre giurisdizioni. Come parte di questo sforzo, ci impegniamo ad applicare sanzioni e altre misure finanziarie ed esecutive su ulteriori funzionari ed élite russi vicini al governo russo, nonché sulle loro famiglie e sui loro responsabili per identificare e congelare i beni che detengono nelle nostre giurisdizioni . Coinvolgeremo anche altri governi e lavoreremo per rilevare e interrompere il movimento di guadagni illeciti e per negare a queste persone la possibilità di nascondere i propri beni nelle giurisdizioni di tutto il mondo.

Infine, rafforzeremo il nostro coordinamento contro la disinformazione e altre forme di guerra ibrida.

Stiamo con il popolo ucraino in quest’ora buia. Anche al di là delle misure che annunciamo oggi, siamo pronti ad adottare ulteriori misure per costringere la Russia a rispondere del suo attacco all’Ucraina. (TESTO TRADOTTO IN AUTOMATICO CON GOOGLE).

